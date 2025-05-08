Labour shortage, attrition delay Udangudi power project

THOOTHUKUDI: The commissioning of the Udangudi supercritical thermal power plant (TPP), being constructed by Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL), may be further delayed due to labour shortage and attrition.
The plant’s operation, expected to start power generation by May this year, may be delayed till September as nearly 15% of work is pending, sources said. The plant has been designed to produce 1,320 MW of power per day from two units of 660-MW capacity each.
BHEL began work on the Udangudi TPP in 2018 and the plan was to commission unit 1 by September 2024 and unit 2 by January 2025. Tangedco chairman and managing director
J Radhakrishnan recently said that power generation would begin by May 2025.
BHEL officials said over 6,000 contract workers are required for the construction of the two units, but only 4,300 workers could be mobilised and 98% of them are migrant workers.
Of the 4,300 workers, over one-third are skilled workers like machine operators, welders, riggers, fitters and technicians holding boiler licence. Unskilled workers are largely involved in menial and civil work, an official said.
Expressing concern over labour shortage, a senior Tangedco official said migrant workers leave for their native places after working barely for two or three months, while local workers do not prefer contract jobs.
A senior BHEL official attributed the attrition to newly-opened thermal power plant projects and other projects in north Indian states. “Since workers are in demand for civil work back home, they choose work closer to their homes,” the BHEL official said.
Speaking to TNIE, another top BHEL official said that at least 1,500 workers, including 500 skilled workers, are required to complete the work before May. As of now, installation of unit 1 has been completed and trial run has started. The installation of unit 2 is under progress, he said.
“In order to retain the contract workers, BHEL has planned to supply food on the campus itself,” he said, denying charges of low wage and poor working condition.
A contractor told TNIE that locals do not prefer the job due to low wage. Migrant workers also have to overcome the language barrier and withstand the hot climate, he said.
Tangedco CMD Radhakrishnan said labour attrition has been a persistent issue at the Udangudi project and efforts are being taken to retain the workers.
NTPL contract workers continue stir without shirts
Thoothukudi: The contract workers of the NLC Tamil Nadu Power Limited (NTPL) continued their protest on Wednesday without shirts in front of the plant, demanding wages on a par with NLC thermal power plant workers. S Appadurai, vice-president of the Central Organisation of Tamil Nadu Electricity Employees (COTEE), said that the agitation will continue until the NTPL authorities pay heed to their reasonable demands. Meanwhile, Geetha Jeevan, minister of social welfare and women empowerment, visited the protest site and requested the workers to hold a negotiation to settle the issue amicably so that the plant could resume operations.