Madurai all set for Meenakshi Kalyanam today

MADURAI: Madurai city is all set for the main event of the 12-day annual Chithirai festival - the wedding of Goddess Meenakshi with Lord Sundareswarar which will take place between 8.35 am and 8.59 am on Thursday.

The HR&CE department and Madurai district administration have made elaborate arrangements for devotees who would gather in thousands at the thirukalyana mandapam in the temple to watch the event. Giant LED screens have been installed at vantage points in and around the temple and the celestial wedding would be live-streamed. TV channels will also telecast it.

Preparation for the feast that follows the wedding began at the Sethupathi school on Wednesday night. Hundreds of volunteers arrived at the school premises right from Wednesday afternoon to help in work like cutting vegetables, etc. Sources said around 7,000 kilos of rice, 12,000 kilos of vegetables and 5,000 kilos of provisions are being used to prepare a delectable fare for the devotees. Hundreds of cooks have been engaged to prepare the food.

On Wednesday, the Madurai city corporation released a QR code which will enable people to find locations of essential services like ambulance, medical camps, water tanks and toilets around the temple. Considering the fact that large number of devotees would throng to the temple for the thirukalyanam and the car procession, the corporation came up with the initiative this year. On Wednesday, Meenakshi digvijayam ritual was performed.

Vaigai water release

In view of Kallalagar's procession and entry into the Vaigai river on May 12, the water resources department RD on Wednesday said 216 mcft of water would be released from the Vaigai dam from 6 pm on May 8 till 6 pm on May 12.