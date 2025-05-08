Search committee invites applications for Bharathiar University V-C

COIMBATORE: The recently constituted vice-chancellor (V-C) search committee of Bharathiar University has invited applications for the post of V-C from eligible candidates till June 8.



A notification released on Wednesday by the nodal officer of the search committee stated that the higher education department has constituted a search committee, to recommend three names to the government, to appoint the V-C of Bharathiar University. The search committee invited applications from distinguished academicians with the highest level of competence and possessing the educational qualifications and experience as notified in the Bharathiar University Act.



Interested candidates may download the prescribed application format from the university website and send the filled application via e-mail. A hard copy along with supporting documents proving eligibility and academic credentials, should be by post titled "Application for the post of the VC, Bharathiar University, Coimbatore" before June 8, the notification added.



Association of University Teachers Vice-President P Thirunavukkarasu welcomed this move and told TNIE that last year, the higher education department had released a notification to fill key posts of 'Registrar' and 'Controller of Examinations' at Bharathiar University. He alleged that after receiving applications, the selection process was stalled. He urged that, like the V-C post, the higher education department should fill the other key posts in the university.