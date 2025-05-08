Tamil Nadu joins nation in hailing ‘Operation Sindoor’

CHENNAI: Leaders from across Tamil Nadu’s political landscape on Wednesday welcomed the Indian Armed Forces’ precision strikes on terror camps located in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) carried out under Operation Sindoor following the terrorist attack in Pahalgam.
Chief Minister M K Stalin was among the first to react, affirming Tamil Nadu’s support for the armed forces. In his message, he said, “Tamil Nadu stands with the Indian Army against terrorism. With our Army, for our nation. Tamil Nadu stands resolute.”
Governor R N Ravi took to X to express his support for the military action, stating, “Bharat Mata Ki Jay... #OperationSindoor... Just the beginning.”
AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami said, “I commend the Armed Forces for their precise execution of Operation Sindoor, targeting terror camps in Pakistan and PoK.”
Diplomatic engagement must to ensure lasting peace: VCK
“This decisive action underscores our nation’s unwavering commitment to eradicating terrorism and safeguarding our citizens,” Palaniswami added
BJP state president Nainar Nagenthran remarked, “Though there are enough reasons to wage a full-fledged war against Pakistan, which remains an asylum for terrorists, India has chosen precision attacks on terrorist outfits seeking justice for the families affected by the Pahalgam attack rather than taking revenge.” He added, “The Indian Army has shown the world its cultural strength by targeting only the terrorists without harming the general public.”
TNCC president K Selvaperunthagai said, “Terrorism is an adversary of humanity, and it is unacceptable in any form. Hail the Indian Army for its precise attacks to thwart terrorism. As an Indian, I feel proud. Jai Hind.”
PMK president Dr Anbumani Ramadoss said, “All actions taken to maintain national security are justified. Let us all support our union government and our Armed Forces!”
VCK president Thol Thirumavalavan supported the action, while cautioning against communal misdirection. “We urge the government to ensure that the resolve against Pakistan is not misdirected as hatred towards our fellow citizens who follow Islam,” he said. He also highlighted the importance of diplomatic engagement to prevent escalation and ensure lasting peace.
Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) leader K M Kader Moideen, speaking to reporters in Tiruchy, sharply condemned terrorism. “A true Muslim does not support terrorism. Neither the Quran nor the Prophet accept the idea of one human killing another in any context. Muslims who support terrorism, regardless of which country or region they are from, must be destroyed and eradicated,” he said.
He added, “Terrorism is against human life, human emotions, and nature. If terrorism arises in the name of religion, language, or race, it must be eradicated. Whether they are Muslims in Pakistan or Muslims in Kashmir, we will stand against terrorism.” TMC (M) president G K Vasan also welcomed the operation.
‘Air strikes’ in defence drill
Civil defence drills held in two places in TN involved two simulated air strikes. Over 500 personnel took part