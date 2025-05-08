Tamil Nadu joins nation in hailing ‘Operation Sindoor’

CHENNAI: Leaders from across Tamil Nadu’s political landscape on Wednesday welcomed the Indian Armed Forces’ precision strikes on terror camps located in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) carried out under Operation Sindoor following the terrorist attack in Pahalgam.

Chief Minister M K Stalin was among the first to react, affirming Tamil Nadu’s support for the armed forces. In his message, he said, “Tamil Nadu stands with the Indian Army against terrorism. With our Army, for our nation. Tamil Nadu stands resolute.”

Governor R N Ravi took to X to express his support for the military action, stating, “Bharat Mata Ki Jay... #OperationSindoor... Just the beginning.”

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami said, “I commend the Armed Forces for their precise execution of Operation Sindoor, targeting terror camps in Pakistan and PoK.”

Diplomatic engagement must to ensure lasting peace: VCK

“This decisive action underscores our nation’s unwavering commitment to eradicating terrorism and safeguarding our citizens,” Palaniswami added

BJP state president Nainar Nagenthran remarked, “Though there are enough reasons to wage a full-fledged war against Pakistan, which remains an asylum for terrorists, India has chosen precision attacks on terrorist outfits seeking justice for the families affected by the Pahalgam attack rather than taking revenge.” He added, “The Indian Army has shown the world its cultural strength by targeting only the terrorists without harming the general public.”