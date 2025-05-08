Tamil Nadu records 95.03% pass rate in Class 12 exams, girls outperform boys

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu recorded a pass percentage of 95.03% in the Class 12 board examination, the results of which were announced on Thursday. A total of 7,92,494 students appeared for the exam, of whom 7,53,142 passed. About 10,049 students were absent.

This year’s pass percentage marks a slight increase from 94.56% last year. Girls outperformed boys, with 96.7% of girls passing the exam compared to 93.54% of boys. Of the total number of students who sat the exam, 4,19,316 were girls and 3,73,178 were boys.

Students from 7,513 higher secondary schools appeared for the exam. Among them, 2,638 private schools and 436 government schools recorded a 100% pass rate. The overall pass percentages for government, government-aided, and private schools were 91.94%, 95.71%, and 98.88% respectively.

The highest number of centums were scored in Computer Science (9,536), followed by Computer Applications (4,208), Chemistry (3,181), and Mathematics (3,022).

Among districts, Ariyalur topped the list with a pass percentage of 98.92%, followed by Erode (97.98%) and Tiruppur (97.53%). Government schools in these districts also ranked among the top three in terms of performance.

Of the 5387 students who appeared for the Class 12 board exams from corporation schools in Chennai this year, 4747 have passed, registering an overall pass percentage of 88.12%, a marginal increase from the previous year's 87.13%.

Schools in the state can download the statement of marks, required for students’ higher education admissions, from May 12.

Students can apply for scanned copies of their answer scripts from May 13 to 17. Supplementary examinations are scheduled to begin on June 25 for which the detailed timetable will be released on Friday. Applications for the supplementary exams can be submitted from May 14 to 31.

Regular students must apply through their respective schools, while private candidates can apply through centres designated by the Directorate of Government Examinations.

Students who pass the supplementary examinations are eligible to apply for higher education this year itself.