Tamil Nadu student dies by suicide fearing failure in exams, scores 413 marks

THANJAVUR: A 17-year-old girl from Padugai village near Papanasam died by suicide on Wednesday, passed the examinations as the results were declared on Thursday.

The girl, identified as P. Arthiga (17), was found dead by her parents in their cattle shed on Wednesday evening. According to her father, P. Punniyamurthy, Arthiga had been upset and kept saying she didn’t do well in her exams.

However, when the results were released on Thursday, it was revealed that Arthiga had passed. She had scored a total of 413 marks out of 600.

The Papanasam police have registered a case and are continuing their investigation.

(Assistance for those having suicidal thoughts is available on Tamil Nadu's health helpline 104 and Sneha's suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050)