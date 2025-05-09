Ariyalur at the top with 98.8 per cent pass in class 12 board exams

ARIYALUR: With a pass percentage of 98.82, Ariyalur district bettered its performance from last year to top the state in the Class 12 state board examinations held in March, the results of which were announced on Thursday. Calling it a “historic success”, Minister Sivasankar, who handles the transport and electricity portfolios, attributed the success to the special study material supplied to school students and the dedication of its teachers. Collector P Rathinasamy, too, credited the teachers for the performance.

According to the results, of the 8,533 who took the examinations from 92 schools, 8,432 passed. Among those who passed, 4,304 were girls. Further, 53 of the 92 schools recorded 100% pass. This includes 29 government schools. The district’s government schools recording a pass percentage of 98.32 made Ariyalur secure the topmost position in the state in the category too.

In 2021-2022, the district secured eighth position in the state in Class 12 examination performance with a pass percentage of 96.47. In 2022-2023, it came tenth with 96.88%. Last year, it climbed to the third spot with 97.25%.

Addressing the media, Minister Sivasankar said special study material was supplied to students and they were encouraged to score high marks. “Teachers’ dedication was also a key factor in the success. This is a historic success. It is great to see the district, which was once behind, making progress in education,” he added.

Echoing him, Collector Rathinasamy said, “Teachers identified underperforming Class 12 students and gave them special attention. Regular tests were also held to help such students improve performance. The success is mainly due to the teachers’ selfless hard work.”

Meanwhile, Perambalur ranked eighth in the state with a total pass percentage of 96.58.

Tiruchy trailed at 12th place with 95.83% while Thanjavur secured the 13th rank with 95.80%. Tiruvarur stood at 25th with 94.35% and Mayiladuthurai recorded 93.25% to emerge 33rd in the state. Nagapattinam ranked 11th with 96.03%. Karur was placed 30th with 93.66%, and Pudukkottai 35th with a pass percentage of 92.55.

Further, the Government Higher Secondary School for the Visually Impaired in Thanjavur achieved 100% pass percentage, with all 16 students passing the exam. Similarly, all the 16 students from the Government Girls Higher Secondary School for the Visually Impaired who appeared for the exam passed, recording 100% pass percentage for the institution. All the 32 students of the Government HSS for the speech and hearing impaired in Thanjavur, too, passed.