Class 12 board exam results: Western districts in Tamil Nadu put up good show again

COIMBATORE: The western districts of Tamil Nadu have put up an emphatic performance in the Class 12 public examination in the state. The Class 12 results released by the Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) on Thursday reveal that Ariyalur district secured the top spot for pass percentage, followed by Erode in second place with 97.98%, Tiruppur in third with 97.53%, and Coimbatore in fourth with 97.48%.

Last year, Tiruppur district secured 97.45% and held the first place. Despite an increase to 97.53% this year, the district moved to third place.

Similar to last year, Erode district is holding second place in pass percentage, having secured 97.98% this year compared to 97.42% last year.

Coimbatore district continues to hold the fourth place for the fifth consecutive year, securing 97.48% this year, up from 96.97% last year. In the pass percentage of government school students in the state level, Erode district secured the second place by recording 96.88%, and Tiruppur district is at the third spot with 96.54%.

Impressively, two students from private schools in Tiruppur district have secured scores of 599 and 598 respectively out of 600. C Ragul of Putharachal near Palladam, who scored 599 out of 600, secured a centum in French, Accounts, Commerce, Economics, and Computer Applications, and scored 99 in English. Ragul told TNIE that with the motivation of his parents, school heads and teachers, he could secure 599 marks in the class 12 board examination. He intends to pursue a Chartered Accountancy course in a private institute. His father runs a grocery shop.

Another student, S Rudhramoorthy secured centum in Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics, and Biology, and 99 marks in Tamil and English, out of 600.

Rudhramoorthy's father, M Sureshkumar of Karatangadu in Tiruppur, who runs a scrap shop, told TNIE that his son had scored 493 marks in the Class 10 board examination.



My family faced a financial crisis during that time. To help us out and considering my son's Class 10 marks, the administration of a private school, Dheva Matriculation School, offered him free education in Classes 11 and 12. It was a very big support to my family," said Sureshkumar, while also thanking the school. He said Rudhramoorthy recently wrote the NEET.