CM Stalin inaugurates TN’s first dedicated campus for model school in Tiruchy

TIRUCHY: Chief Minister M K Stalin inaugurated a government model school campus constructed at a cost of Rs 57.47 crore on 3.20 hectares of land on the Government Polytechnic College campus in Thuvakudi on Thursday. The model school had been functioning temporarily near Ammapettai since 2021.

“I had said that the model schools I visited during my trip to Delhi in 2022 would be established in Tamil Nadu, and we have established 38 model schools, one per district, in the state,” Stalin said.

Accordingly, permanent infrastructure was built and the first building has been opened in Thuvakudi, the chief minister said in a post on X.

“These model schools have come up in such a manner that they have turned heads even in Delhi,” Stalin said, adding that about 977 students who studied in these schools are now pursuing higher education in premier institutions in the country and also abroad.

“We will strive to increase this number,” Stalin said and lauded the school education department and Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi for making government schools a symbol of pride.

Apart from the school and hostels, the CM also unveiled a statue of Tiruvalluvar on the campus and interacted with the students. “The chief minister asked about me and my family. He then wished me a bright future,” K Kalaivani, a student, told reporters.