Cuddalore ranks fifth among government schools in class 12 board exams

CUDDALORE: Cuddalore district has secured the fifth position among government schools at the state level in the Class 12 board exams, Collector Sibi Adhithya Senthil Kumar announced on Thursday.



Addressing the media at the collectorate, he said, “Cuddalore achieved a pass percentage of 96.06%. This places the district in the 10th position across the state, including both government and private schools, and 5th position among government schools alone.”



He stated that this is an improvement from the previous year. “Last year, Cuddalore ranked 22nd among all schools and 23rd among government schools in the state. To improve the pass percentage, the School Education Department took several steps. Students who failed in only one subject last year were identified and given special coaching, which contributed to the improved success rate,” he said.



He also mentioned the implementation of a special initiative. “A programme titled Victory Over Obstacles was introduced to assist students who were unable to attend school regularly due to economic or other reasons. Special groups were formed to track their attendance, and targeted coaching was provided to help them pass the exams.”



He added, “To increase enrolment in government schools and support students, the government has launched various special programmes. Under the Summer Learning Festival, students are being trained in spoken English, photography, digital arts, French, culinary skills, pottery, chess, web designing, basic computer programming, swimming, horse riding, archery, arts, and painting.”



“These efforts are expected to further boost enrolment in government schools,” he said.