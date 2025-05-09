Daughter of ex-bonded labourer scores 341, aims to be cardiologist

CHENNAI: A Kenamma and R Sivasankaran, both children of rescued bonded labourers, have scored 341 and 401 marks (out of 600) respectively in their Class 12 state board exams, the results of which were declared on Thursday.

Kenamma’s mother Amulu said that she was rescued from a brick kiln, where she worked as a bonded labourer along with her husband, when her daughter was just six months old.

“I have lost two of my daughters to diseases, Kenamma is my only hope. From the very beginning, I have made it clear to her that she needs to focus on studies if she doesn’t want a life like mine,” said Amulu.

Kenamma, a student of an Adi Dravidar Welfare school in Tiruvallur, was determined to clear the exams even with the limited resources at her disposal. “I am proud of her achievement,” said Amulu, who now works in a self-help group.Kenamma aspires to be a cardiologist.

Life was not easy for Sivasankaran too. As his parents were also bonded labourers, he had his work cut out for him. He had to do all household chores and take care of his siblings before walking six km to school every day.

“I have really worked hard to pass the exam,” said Sivasankaran, who is a student of Cuddalore government high school.