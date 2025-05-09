Elaborate arrangements made for Kallalagar’s Vaigai entry

MADURAI: City Commissioner J Loganathan on Thursday said the police, district administration and other stakeholders have made elaborate arrangements to ensure the safety of devotees for Lord Kallalagar's descent into Vaigai river on May 12.

As the construction of a flyover is underway along the procession route, the state highways department has filled the trenches dug up and removed the scaffolding put up for the purpose, said the commissioner, adding that, at places, several pillars of the bridge have been covered with asbestos sheets.

Since the concrete median along the route was removed for the flyover construction, Loganathan told TNIE that a temporary median made of wood would be built from Tamukkam Grounds till Goripalayam. The procession would follow the usual route, he said, with the devotees offering darshan on the right lane of the road and the idol on the left.

"To avoid drowning incidents, a minimal flow of water to Vaigai has been ensured during the day on May 11 and 12. Moreover, warning signs were installed in the river for the first time to caution the devotees of depth," Loganathan said. For the Kallalagar's descent into the river, water has been released from Vaigai Dam in Theni recently.

Besides, the police have advised devotees to refrain from wearing jewellery and ensure the safety of their children during the event. Police sources said that drones and CCTV cameras would be used to monitor crowd movement.