Final voter lists released for 2025 local body by-elections in Vellore, Ranipet

VELLORE: Vellore District Election Officer and Collector V R Subbulaxmi on Monday released the final voter list for rural and local body by elections 2025. According to an official release, as per the schedule from the Tamil Nadu State Election Commission’s secretary in Chennai, elections are set to be held for posts that fell vacant in rural and urban bodies till 31 March 2025.



According to the release, there are 15 vacant posts in the Gudiyattam urban body and 44 vacant ones in rural bodies across seven zones – Anaicut, Gudiyattam, K V Kuppam, Kanniyambadi, Katpadi, Pernambattu, and Vellore.

There are as many as 2,763 voters (men: 1,359; women: 1,404) in the Gudiyattam urban body and 41,364 (men: 20,171; women: 21,176; other gender: 17) in rural bodies across all seven zones. A total of 97 polling stations will be set up for the elections. The final voter list was released in the presence of leaders of all recognised political parties.



Similarly, in Ranipet, the District Election Officer and collector J U Chandrakala released the final voter list for 35 vacant posts in urban and rural local bodies (30 rural and 5 urban). As many as 29,023 voters will be polling in 70 polling stations for the by-elections — 23,933 (men: 11,743; women: 12,187; transgender: 3) for rural bodies, 5,090 voters (men: 2,481; women: 2,609) for urban bodies.