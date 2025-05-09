JIPMER cancels all leaves, vacations of employees amid national security concerns

PUDUCHERRY: The Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research(JIPMER), a premier institution under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, has issued an urgent circular cancelling all leave and vacation schedules for its employees with immediate effect.

This directive comes in light of emerging national security concerns stemming from the ongoing conflict and aims to ensure institutional preparedness and uninterrupted delivery of essential services.

According to the circular signed by Senior Administrative Officer Hawa Singh, no new leave requests will be sanctioned until further notice, except in cases of severe medical emergencies or other critical situations.

All previously approved leaves stand cancelled, and staff currently on leave have been instructed to report back to duty immediately. Employees who are currently out of station are required to return and report for duty no later than May 13, 2025.

In addition, the summer vacation schedule for faculty members has been revised. The first half of the vacation is being curtailed, requiring all faculty to return to work on or before May 13. The second half of the vacation, originally set to commence on May 17, has been cancelled entirely.

The administration emphasized that these measures are necessary to maintain full operational readiness during this time of national exigency. Any non-compliance with the directives will be treated seriously and addressed in accordance with institutional rules.

The circular has been distributed to all department heads and concerned officials, and has been made available on the JIPMER website for public and internal access.