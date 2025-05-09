Minister MRK Panneerselvam lays foundation for fish museum, beach development in Cuddalore

CUDDALORE: Tamil Nadu Minister for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare MRK Panneerselvam on Sunday laid the foundation stone for a fish museum at Subrayalu Park and for development works under the Blue Flag scheme at Devanampattinam Silver Beach, at a total cost of Rs 8.63 crore.



The function was held in the presence of District Collector Sibi Adhithya Senthil Kumar, MP MK Vishnu Prasad, Cuddalore MLA G Iyyappan, and Cuddalore Mayor Sundari Raja.



Speaking at the event, the minister said, “The Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu is implementing various special initiatives to develop tourist sites in all districts, enabling families to enjoy recreational facilities within their local areas. As part of this, a fish museum to showcase various fish species and promote scientific interest among students will be established in Subrayalu Park. Recreational development activities will also be undertaken at Devanampattinam Silver Beach.”



He said the Blue Flag scheme, which includes Samiyarpettai Beach, has been announced from Chennai to Nagapattinam. “Renovation works worth Rs 75 lakh are underway at Subrayalu Park to attract more visitors and repair damaged play equipment.”



Referring to the earlier facility, he said, “The previously existing fish museum was rendered non-functional due to cyclone damage and lack of maintenance. Following an inspection on November 25, 2024, by the Deputy Chief Minister, it was ordered to be restored. Based on this, new construction and repairs are being undertaken at a cost of Rs 4.63 crore, including modern fish tanks and scientific exhibits to attract students and the general public.”



“Devanampattinam Silver Beach, located within the Cuddalore Corporation limits, is one of the longest beaches in Asia and the second-longest along the east coast. It is known for marine fish sales and small-scale industries, and attracts tourists due to its coastline,” the minister added.



He said Rs 4.98 crore from the Capital Grant Scheme is being used to create modern recreational infrastructure at the beach. “This will include landscaped gardens, artificial ponds, seating areas, signboards, roads, walking paths, food stalls, stainless steel bins, and vehicle parking,” he said.



The minister added, “Under the Blue Flag scheme, development works worth Rs 4 crore will include shaded seating, bamboo huts, a watch tower, beach-cleaning equipment, jogging tracks, sewage treatment and drinking water purification plants, bamboo cabins, LED street lights, CCTV cameras, beach maps, information boards, an off-grid solar power plant, gender-specific restrooms and changing rooms, and a first-aid center.”



“These initiatives will enhance local tourism, increase footfall, and generate substantial revenue for the tourism sector. It will also provide employment opportunities for local small-scale entrepreneurs. Officials have been instructed to complete the works at the earliest and open the facilities for public use,” he said.