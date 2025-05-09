Private schools in Puducherry, Karaikal record 98 per cent pass rate in class 12 exams

PUDUCHERRY: Private schools in the Union Territory of Puducherry and Karaikal have recorded an impressive 98% pass percentage in Class 12 exams. A total of 7,564 students from private schools appeared for the examinations this year, comprising 3,881 boys and 3,683 girls. Of them, 7,453 students passed, including 3,794 boys and 3,659 girls.



Region-wise, Puducherry registered a slightly higher pass percentage at 98.57%, while Karaikal followed with 98.12%. Notably, 63 private schools in the UT achieved a 100% pass rate. This includes 51 schools in Puducherry and 12 in Karaikal.



As many as 582 students from both regions secured subject-wise centum marks. Computer science tops the list with 253 centum-holders, followed by Computer Application with 122, French with 75, Accountancy with 29, and Mathematics with 28. There are 23 centum holders in Chemistry, 16 in Commerce, and 12 in Economics. The other subjects have only single-digit centum-holders, as per the results data.



All government schools in the Union Territory have now been brought under the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), making private institutions the only ones affiliated with the Tamil Nadu State Board in the region. Currently, 101 private schools are functioning in Puducherry and Karaikal.