Staff strike shuts NTPL units in Thoothukudi, 1K MW power production hit

THOOTHUKUDI: With the first unit of NLC Tamil Nadu Power Limited (NTPL) shut down on Wednesday, power generation at the 1,000-MW thermal plant came to a grinding halt on Thursday, as a direct result of the indefinite strike being carried out by its contract workers since April 17. According to officials, the second unit has been non-operational since May 2 due to the protest.

Power production at the first unit halted at around 7.15 pm on Wednesday, following labour shortage. The NTPL generated 755 MW on April 16 -- a day before the workers’ strike -- which gradually declined to 527 MW on May 2 when the unit 2 operations were temporarily stopped, and completely halted production on Wednesday.

The two units -- each with a capacity of 500 MW per day -- are connected to the central power grid in Ettayapuram. Power production of 1,000 MW a day has been paused amid the peak of summer when the electricity demand is high.

All 1,372 contract workers, who are members of Central Organisation of Tamil Nadu Electricity Employees (COTEE) and NTPL contract labourers union of Labour Progressive Federation, have been striking since April 17 demanding that the administration implement a Madras High Court order mandating pay on a par with workers of NLC thermal power plant. On April 24, NTPL obtained a stay for implementing the HC order until May 19.