Thousands witness Meenakshi Sundareswarar celestial wedding in Madurai

MADURAI: Several thousands of devotees watched the celestial wedding of goddess Meenakshi and lord Sundareswarar that was solemnised by priests in mithuna lagnam between 8.35 am - 8.59 am on Thursday.

The ceremonies started at 4 am with Odhuvars singing hymns from the Thirumurai. The processional deities of lord Pavala Kanivai Perumal and lord Subramaniya Swamy from Thiruparangundram temple arrived at the thirukalyana mandapam around 6 am following which the deities of goddess Meenakshi and lord Sundareswarar were brought to the mandapam in a procession at 8.15 am. As the celestial wedding took place, married women changed their mangalsutra.

After the wedding ceremony, the deities remained in the mandapam till Thursday evening for devotees to have darshan.

Ministers P Moorthy and Palanivel Thiaga Rajan and other dignitaries from Madurai participated in the event.