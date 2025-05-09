TN scores high in college education but fund, faculty challenges remain

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu is a top performer in higher education as validated by its Gross Enrolment Ratio of 47%, which is nearly twice the national average, and in number of higher education institutions proportionate to the population.

Such figures, however, mask some crucial issues ailing the sector like the financial situation of state-run universities, faculty vacancies, and quality of education and research.

To its credit, the DMK government led by Chief Minister M K Stalin has introduced impactful schemes like Naan Mudhalvan, Tamil Pudhalvan and Pudhumai Penn to encourage more students to enrol in higher education and upskill themselves.

For instance, Pudhumai Penn scheme which offers monthly scholarship of Rs 1,000 to women students has helped double the number of girl students in higher education from 2.09 lakh in 2022-23 to 4.06 lakh in 2024-25. Naan Mudhalvan, an upskilling initiative, is being implemented in 353 engineering colleges and 827 arts and science colleges.

The effective functioning of state-run universities, however, has been severely affected in the past few years due to the tussle between Governor R N Ravi and the TN government.

With the Supreme Court resolving this issue to a large extent through a landmark verdict last month, academicians expect the state to address the issues troubling higher education expeditiously.

Of the 22 state universities, 12 are functioning without a Vice-Chancellor and educationists say that it is imperative for the government to swiftly appoint persons of high academic and administrative repute to these posts at the earliest.