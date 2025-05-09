Villupuram improves to 18th Rank in Class 12 Board Exams with 95.11 per cent Pass Rate

VILLUPURAM: About 20,526 students passed the Class 12 board exam in Villupuram, registering an overall pass percentage of 95.11%, as the results were announced on Thursday. This had pushed the district to 18th place in state-level ranking from 27th in last year.



Further, there has been a 1.94% improvement from last year’s 93.17% overall performance, according to official sources.



Releasing the district's performance report, collector Sheik Abdul Rahman said, "Among government schools, Villupuram secured the 11th position in pass percentage. A total of 87 schools, including 35 government and Adi Dravidar welfare schools and 52 aided/matriculation schools, recorded a 100% pass rate.

This was possible because of the improvement in coordinated efforts between the district administration and the School Education department. Key initiatives included regular review meetings with headmasters, targeted learning support, special morning and evening classes, weekly assessments, and intervention programs for slow learners. Parental support and student diligence also played a vital role in the district’s academic success."



Villupuram MP, D Ravikumar congratulated the students, teachers, and education officials for their hard work and dedication. He announced that additional funds from his constituency development fund would be allocated to enhance school infrastructure, including classrooms, laboratories, and smart classrooms, to further support educational excellence in the district.



A total of 21,581 students—10,533 boys and 11,048 girls—from 192 schools, including 121 government institutions, appeared for the exams.