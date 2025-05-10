17-year-old double amputee who aced Class 12 to undergo transplant in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: Health Minister Ma Subramanian assured a 17-year-old double amputee, who scored 471 marks in his Class 12 board exams, that he would undergo a hand transplant surgery as soon as possible. He also confirmed that the teenager’s name has been added to the state’s organ transplant registry.

Keerthi Varma of Krishnagiri lost both hands and three toes on his left foot after an electrocution incident at a poultry farm in Hosur when he was three. Following the incident, his father abandoned the family, and his mother, Kasturi, has been taking care of him with some help from their relatives.

After the exam results were out on Thursday, Keerthi Varma told reporters that he aspires to pursue a degree in engineering and land a good job, and he can do that if he receives a hand transplant. He had also appealed to the government and to Chief Minister M K Stalin to help him with his hand transplant. To this, the CM responded on X, “Kaneer vendam thambi” (no more tears, brother). The CM added that he has instructed Health Minister Ma Subramanian to do the needful.

On Friday, Keerthi Varma and his mother came to Chennai and met Subramanian and other health department officials, following which his name was added to the organ transplant registry at Government Stanley Medical College Hospital.

Speaking to reporters, Subramanian said the boy would be admitted to the hospital and medical tests would be conducted on Monday. After receiving organs from a deceased donor, the transplant will be performed, the minister said. As many as 26 people have been waiting for a hand transplant in the state, and the transplant will be performed on the boy as per rules, he added.

It will be advisable if Keerthi moves to Chennai to ensure that he reaches the hospital without delay, once a donor is approved, the minister said, adding that Anandham Trust will bear the cost of his studies.