As perception battle rages amid poll heat, DMK on a tightrope walk on law & order

CHENNAI: Given that maintenance of law and order and controlling crime is a politically sensitive topic in Tamil Nadu, Chief Minister MK Stalin’s data-backed assertion of the state recording the lowest number of murders in a decade in 2024 is to keep naysayers at bay. However, Stalin, also the state’s home minister and an experienced politician, will know that the perception war is built on the magnification of individual incidents, rather than comparison of yearly statistics.

For the DMK, this can be an Achilles heel as the law-and-order issues are routinely cited as a reason for the party’s electoral drubbing in 2011 after a five-year reign.

Official data show that murders, the most important indicator of law and order, came down by 7% in 2024 compared to the previous year. Top cops, including DGP Shankar Jiwal, Greater Chennai Police Commissioner A Arun and Avadi Police Commissioner K Shankar, have given the credit to a policy of monitoring history-sheeters through an exclusive mobile app to prevent targeted killings. Administrative heads have also focused on securing more convictions of history-sheeters by building strong cases in court

However, the opposition parties’ perception of the state’s law and order has been shaped by certain high-profile killings, especially of mining corruption whistleblower Jagaber Ali in Pudukkotai, the murder of a retired sub-inspector Zakhir Hussain Bijli in Tirunelveli (both in 2025) and the gruesome murder of then BSP state president K Armstrong in Chennai (2024), coincidentally in Stalin’s assembly constituency, Kolathur.

Stalin’s thunderous averment that Tamil Nadu is no Uttar Pradesh, Manipur or Kashmir can be denied by few; what can’t be is that communally-sensitive Coimbatore was the victim of an ISIS-styled car bomb blast in October 2022, about 17 months after Stalin took charge, which the local police initially attributed to a gas cylinder. Cops in the state bounced back in May 2024 when Greater Chennai Police arrested a few members of a local module of the Hizb-ut-Tahrir, which the Union government banned later.