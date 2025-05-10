Bedlam at minister's meeting, two AIADMK MLAs detained

DHARMAPURI: Nearly two dozen AIADMK cadres and two of its legislators were detained by the police for disrupting a meeting attended by State Tourism Minister R Rajendran on Friday at a sugar mill in Harur. This followed an altercation between AIADMK and DMK cadres at the venue after Pappireddipatti MLA A Govindasamy questioned the minister on the status of a project.

Govindasamy and Harur MLA V Sampathkumar were detained by the police in a private marriage hall.

The ruckus happened as the minister was reviewing the functioning of the Subramaniya Siva Cooperative Sugarmill in Harur.

On Friday, the minister along with Dharmapuri District Collector R Sadheesh along with various officials participated in a review meeting of the Dharmapuri Cooperative Sugar mill in Palacode and the Subramaniya Siva Cooperative Sugarmill in Harur.

The key aim of the meeting was to meet with farmers and ensure steps to improve the performance of the mills. During the meeting at the mill in Harur, tension flared between AIADMK and DMK cadres after an argument broke out between Govindasamy and Minister Rajendran.

On Friday, even before the review meeting began, Govindhasamy confronted Minister Rajendran and alleged that officials had provided wrong information in the Assembly on a project at the mill, thus effectively cheating the people.