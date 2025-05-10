Kodungaiyur locals: Hyderabad waste-to-energy plant environmental disaster

CHENNAI: Weeks after Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) officials visited the waste-to-energy (WTE) plant in Jawahar Nagar, Hyderabad, ahead of implementing a similar facility in Kodungaiyur, a separate delegation comprising members of the Federation of North Chennai Residents Welfare Association (FNCRWA), GCC Councillor R Jayaraman and Chennai CFA and CAG, visited areas affected by the Hyderabad plant near Jawahar Nagar and reported alarming health and environmental consequences.

The delegation found that residents of marginalised communities in Karmika Nagar, YSR Nagar, Gabbilalpet, Shanti Nagar, and nearby areas suffered from health issues such as respiratory ailments, skin diseases, elephantiasis, infertility and eye problems. Residents living even 1 km from the plant complained of nauseating odour, with families apparently spending over Rs 5,000 a month on treatment for pollution-related illnesses.

“Children have stopped playing outside. Their right to a healthy life has been stolen,” said Prasanth J from Chennai Climate Action Group. He added that while GCC officials visit waste-to-energy plants in other states, they are overlooking the crucial step of engaging with affected residents to understand real impact.