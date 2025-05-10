Nellai library to be named after Quaid-e-Millat Ismail

TIRUCHY: As part of the state government’s efforts to honour those who contributed to the Islamic Tamil heritage, the soon-to-be-built library in Tirunelveli will be named after late political leader Quaid-e-Millat. An Islamic Tamil Studies Chair will also be established at the University of Madras, said Chief Minister MK Stalin in Tiruchy on Friday.

Inaugurating the 9th World Islamic Tamil Literary Conference at MIET college, Stalin said with this announcement he has fulfilled the wish of several Islamic outfits to honour the late leader. On the establishment of an Islamic chair, the CM said that Tamil’s literary richness has always connected diverse communities.

On the DMK’s stand on minority welfare, Stalin said that the party has always stood as a shield for minority rights, not just to uphold them but also to help such people secure their privileges. “This is not new; it’s part of our tradition,” the DMK president said.

Meanwhile, at the event, IUML national president Kader Mohideen was honoured with the Umaru Pulavar Award, while Madras University ex-VC Sadiq was given Kavikko Award. MP Navas Kani and 10 others were recipients to the Islamic Guardian Awards.