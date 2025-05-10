PA of ex-judge of Madras HC ‘attacked’ in church issue, probe initiated

THOOTHUKUDI: The Thoothukudi police have launched an investigation into the alleged assault on the personal assistant of retired Madras High Court judge P Jothimani by a group of priests from the Church of South India (CSI) Thoothukudi-Nazareth Diocese. The incident took place at the diocesan office on the Caldwell School campus on Thursday, sources said. V Karunakaran, who is the judge’s personal assistant, claimed that he was attacked when he tried to protect Justice Jothimani and Bishop-in-charge Dr AR Chelliah from being waylaid by a group of 15 outgoing office- bearers of the diocese.

The group allegedly issued death threats and obstructed them from carrying out duty as mandated by the court. Jothimani was appointed by the Madras High Court to administer the CSI Thoothukudi-Nazareth Diocese following the end of the tenure of the 2021-24 office- bearers. Bishop Chelliah had issued notices to probe irregularities during the previous administration, triggering tensions within the diocese.