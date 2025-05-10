Pay Rs 10 lakh to man who suffered disability due to police torture: Madras HC

Advocate R Sankarasubbu, who appeared for the petitioner, had submitted that the victim was forcefully taken away by the police on August 26, 2017, and was subjected to torture in illegal custody. He had suffered severe injuries to his kidneys, fingers and other parts of the body as he was tortured by seven policemen.

As per a court order, he was admitted to a private hospital in Chennai where four of his fingers in each hand were amputated due to gangrene. He lost his livelihood as he could not operate an auto.

Confronting the allegations of custodial torture, the police told the court that the man was held on August 30, 2017 and was remanded to judicial custody the following day in connection with a criminal case of theft and he had not complained of injuries when produced before the judicial magistrate for remand. On account of the differing submissions, the court then constituted the probe panel headed by Justice RS Ramanathan. The committee found that injuries caused due to custodial torture led to permanent disability of the victim. “The fact remains that the injuries were caused by lathis and the report also suggests the involvement of police personnel,” the bench said in the order.