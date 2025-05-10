Shops can remain open 24/7, government extends order by three years in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: The government has issued a GO allowing shops and commercial establishments to remain open 24x7, citing public convenience and welfare.

The action follows Chief Minister MK Stalin’s assurance, while addressing the Tamil Nadu Traders Unions Federation on the occasion of the 42nd Traders Day on Monday, that the extension of the GO allowing shops and commercial establishments to remain open 24x7 will be issued at the earliest.

Stalin said the existing order, scheduled to lapse on June 4, 2025, will be extended by another three years. Following the announcement, the Department of Labour Welfare and Skill Development issued a GO allowing shops and establishments employing 10 or more workers to function 24 hours a day, seven days a week, with effect from June 5 for the next three years.

The move is expected to benefit traders and the public, offering increased flexibility for businesses and consumers. Officials said the decision would also help boost employment opportunities and promote a business-friendly environment in the state.