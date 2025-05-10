Steps on to ensure safe return of TN students from Kashmir, Punjab

The government in the statement has assured that students will be brought back to Tamil Nadu as soon as conditions improve and travel becomes safe.

Meanwhile, the four TN students, who had gone to J&K on an educational tour, have chosen to travel by road to Delhi and are expected to reach there by Friday evening. They will be flown back to Tamil Nadu on Saturday morning, the statement said.

TN government has also arranged safe transport of 40 students from the state studying at Lovely Professional University in Jalandhar (Punjab) to Chennai via New Delhi.

Responding to their request, buses have been arranged to transport the students from Jalandhar to New Delhi, departing at 9 pm on Friday. The students are expected to reach Tamil Nadu House in New Delhi early on Saturday. The government has also arranged food, accommodation, and onward travel to Chennai. The Tamil Nadu House Resident Commissioner is personally overseeing all arrangements to ensure the students’ comfort and safety, the statement said.

Also, a 24x7 help desk has been set up at TN House, New Delhi, to assist those in need. Helpline numbers are: 011-24193300 (landline), 9289516712 (mobile/WhatsApp), and state-wide toll-free numbers 1800-309-3793 (India), +91-80-6900-9900/9901 (international).