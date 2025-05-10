Stray dog attack on livestock: Tamil Nadu farmers to meet Chief Secretary

TIRUPPUR: Farmers in Tirupur district are planning to meet the Chief Secretary of the Tamil Nadu Government, seeking a permanent solution to the killing of livestock by stray dogs. They are also upset over a recent Government Order stating that farmers who lost their livestock by stray dogs cannot be compensated under the State Disaster Mitigation Fund.

The killing of livestock by stray dogs has emerged as a major issue across the state, the worst-hit being farmers and public in Tiruppur, Erode, Chengalpattu, Cuddalore, Dindigul, Erode, Karur, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Namakkal, Perambalur, Ramanathapuram, Salem, Tenkasi, Thanjavur, Theni, Thoothukudi and Tirunelveli districts.

However, farmers in Tiruppur and Erode districts have been demanding for over a year a permanent solution to this problem. They expect appropriate compensation from the government for livestock killed by stray dogs.

In response to protests by farmers and recommendations of the two district collectors, the state government issued an order on March 21 ordering allocation of funds from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund to provide relief to owners of livestock killed by stray dogs in the six months preceding the date of the order. However, the order denied any compensation under the State Disaster Mitigation Fund.