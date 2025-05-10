Stray dog attack on livestock: Tamil Nadu farmers to meet Chief Secretary

TIRUPPUR: Farmers in Tirupur district are planning to meet the Chief Secretary of the Tamil Nadu Government, seeking a permanent solution to the killing of livestock by stray dogs. They are also upset over a recent Government Order stating that farmers who lost their livestock by stray dogs cannot be compensated under the State Disaster Mitigation Fund.
The killing of livestock by stray dogs has emerged as a major issue across the state, the worst-hit being farmers and public in Tiruppur, Erode, Chengalpattu, Cuddalore, Dindigul, Erode, Karur, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Namakkal, Perambalur, Ramanathapuram, Salem, Tenkasi, Thanjavur, Theni, Thoothukudi and Tirunelveli districts.
However, farmers in Tiruppur and Erode districts have been demanding for over a year a permanent solution to this problem. They expect appropriate compensation from the government for livestock killed by stray dogs.
In response to protests by farmers and recommendations of the two district collectors, the state government issued an order on March 21 ordering allocation of funds from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund to provide relief to owners of livestock killed by stray dogs in the six months preceding the date of the order. However, the order denied any compensation under the State Disaster Mitigation Fund.
In addition, Rs 61.8 lakh was immediately allocated for relief to farmers and the public in the above-mentioned districts.
As these measures did not satisfy the farmers, their representatives have planned to meet the Chief Secretary soon to demand a permanent solution to the threat faced by livestock.
P Velusamy, President of PAP Vellakoil Branch Canal Water Conservation Movement, said, "We have been seeking compensation for livestock killed by stray dogs since April 1, 2024. But the government has provided relief only for the six months preceding March 21, 2025. So this is only a temporary relief."
"In addition, stray dogs continue to kill livestock even after March 21, 2025. It is unclear whether relief will be provided for that. Even on Thursday, six goats were killed by stray dogs in Veeranampalayam village in Tiruppur district. Therefore, the payment of relief should continue. We are planning to meet the Chief Secretary soon along with the Tiruppur District Collector to seek a permanent solution to the menace," he added.
TNIE tried to contact District Collector T Christuraj in this regard, but failed to get a response.
Officials from the district administration said, "The Collector has heard the demands of the farmers regarding this. He also assured to take appropriate steps on the farmers' demands."