Tamil Nadu Green Energy Corporation to ramp up solar power to meet 50K MW target

CHENNAI: In a significant move towards a greener future, the Tamil Nadu Green Energy Corporation Limited (TNGECL) is planning to increase solar power generation and introduce Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) to meet its Renewable Purchase Obligation (RPO) by 2030.

TNGECL Managing Director Aneesh Sekhar told TNIE that Tamil Nadu currently has an installed solar power capacity of nearly 10,000 megawatts (MW).

“We have enough land to add about 12,000 MW more. However, even that will not be sufficient. Our target is to reach at least 50,000 MW of solar power capacity by 2030,” he said.

However, land acquisition has emerged as a major hurdle. “For every 1 MW of solar power plant, nearly three acres of land is needed. Tamil Nadu has very little wasteland left, as most areas have been converted for housing, farming or industrial use,” Sekhar explained.

He also pointed out the limitations of wind power, which is not available throughout the year.