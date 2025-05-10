Three die as bike rams truck in Dharmapuri

DHARMAPURI: Three people, including two teenagers, died as their bike rammed an oncoming truck on the Krishnagiri-Kuppam stretch of the national highway near Kuruvinayapalli in the late hours of Thursday.

The deceased were M Perarasu (19), P Madhavan (15) and A Sakthi (14). Madhavan and Sakthi were Perarasu’s cousins. The accident occurred as they were returning to their homes at Kuruvinayapalli village. While attempting to overtake a slow-moving truck, the two-wheeler collided head-on with a truck, killing all three on the spot, police said.

The Kandhikuppam police sent their bodies to the Krishnagiri Government Medical College Hospital for postmortem.

Meanwhile, a 59-year-old auto-rickshaw passenger who got injured after the driver fainted while driving in Coimbatore city on Thursday later succumbed to his injuries. Following the death of the passenger, the police booked a case against the driver for allegedly causing death by negligence. The deceased K Syed Saleem (59) of Venkatraman Colony at Edaiyarpalayam near Kuniyamuthur in Coimbatore city. He hired an auto rickshaw to return to his residence on Thursday evening and was travelling in it. J Sugumar (30) of Thottam Lane in Edaiyarpalayam drove the auto rickshaw.