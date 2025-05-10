Three students overcome autism challenge, clear class 12 exam in Tiruchy

TIRUCHY: Three autistic children from Tiruchy, K Sanjay Prasana of Manachanallur Boys Higher Secondary School, Sri Ramalu of Bishop Heber School, and Ajay of Srirangam Boys Higher Secondary School broke barriers by clearing their Class 12 board exams.

An official said that all of them who faced severe communication challenges, struggled in learning, passed the exams with the help of scribes, marking a first-of-its-kind achievement in Tiruchy.

Their journey began at Devi Corporation Middle School, where headmistress P Poongodi and her team spent five years helping them adapt in their earlier education.

Poongodi said, “We arranged special teachers through the Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA). Initially, even making them sit in class was difficult. They were hesitant to even sit inside the class. Regular therapy and consistent support slowly helped them adjust.”

Trainer P Poornam, who has been working with differently abled students since 2017, had a huge role in laying the foundation for their current success. Though the parents were hesitant at first, as their children grew older, but remained in the lower classes. However, this success shows that consistent, customised teaching can bring results.”