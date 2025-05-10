Tiruchy: Panjappur new bus terminal to be open for use by May-end

TIRUCHY: Enhancing Tiruchy’s transport infrastructure, Chief Minister M K Stalin inaugurated Dr Kalaignar M Karunanidhi Integrated Bus Terminus (IBT) on Friday. However, operations at the terminal are expected to begin shortly, as administrative and logistical preparations are still under way.

Officials confirmed that the delay is temporary, and efforts are ongoing to launch services from the terminal within this month.

“There are around 68 shops in the IBT, with most of the shops still in the process of being set up. Without essential amenities like food stalls and other necessary outlets, commuters could face inconvenience. We expect the majority of the shops to be ready within 15 to 20 days, and we are confident the terminal will be operational within this month,” said a senior official overseeing the IBT. As per the current plan, city bus services will function from the first floor, while buses to other districts will depart from the ground floor.

The decision has received support from residents and commuters. “A terminal cannot operate without tea stalls, and other facilities for passengers. It is the right move,” said P Srikumar, a daily commuter.