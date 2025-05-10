Traffic snarls: Signals at Pal Company Junction to be removed

COIMBATORE: In a move aimed at improving traffic flow and addressing long-standing complaints from motorists, the road safety wing of the State Highways Department along with the traffic police wing is set to remove the traffic signals at the Pal Company Junction on the Thadagam-Anaikatti Road in Coimbatore. The decision comes after consistent public demand and detailed evaluation by the District Road Safety Committee.

The Pal Company junction is the only signalised intersection on this busy stretch, and its removal is expected to significantly reduce traffic snarls, particularly during peak hours. According to sources, the traffic lights were introduced at the junction in the post-COVID period in an effort to streamline vehicle movement. However, contrary to expectations, the signals often led to bottlenecks, frustrating commuters and slowing down traffic flow.

Speaking to TNIE, G Manuneethi, Divisional Engineer of the State Highways Department (Road Safety) in Coimbatore Division, said, "Many motorists had been urging us to re-evaluate the use of traffic signals at the Pal Company Junction. After a thorough study, we found that signalisation here was actually hampering smooth traffic movement rather than helping it."

He also revealed that in response to public feedback and traffic assessments, the committee led by the district collector has approved the removal of the signals and the introduction of U-turn provisions along the stretch over a month ago. This measure is intended to allow vehicles to flow more freely while still maintaining road safety.

Work on implementing the changes is expected to begin soon. Once completed, officials hope that traffic movement on the Thadagam-Anaikatti Road will become smoother and more efficient.

Sources said that although the removal of the traffic signals and trial run of u-turns received approval more than a month ago, they are yet to be implemented as the traffic police wing is yet to begin the works and provide manpower.

Meanwhile, officials are confident of starting the works of removing traffic signals and centre medians along with the streetlight poles on the stretch.