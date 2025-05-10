Underground Drainage works in KVV, Thudiyalur to be completed by September 2026

COIMBATORE: The long-pending Underground Drainage (UGD) project in added areas of Kavundampalayam, Vadavalli, Veerakeralam, and Thudiyalur (collectively referred to as KVV and Thudiyalur) has reached 42% completion, officials from the Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage (TWAD) Board said. The project, which has been progressing at a snail's pace, is now expected to be complete by September 2026.

Launched on May 8, 2023, the Rs 935.92-crore project was inaugurated by Municipal Administration, Urban and Water Supply Minister KN Nehru and former Electricity Minister V Senthil Balaji. Initially estimated at Rs 860.80 crore, the project cost was later revised to the current figure. Of the total cost, Rs 774.72 crore is being funded through loans and grants, while Rs 96.08 crore is contributed by the local body.

Sources said that the scheme implemented by the TWAD Board on behalf of the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC), is designed to serve 12 full wards and parts of two other wards. Based on the 2011 census, these areas have a population of over 2.05 lakh. The sewage generation is projected to be 28.29 million litres per day (MLD) at present, possibly rising to 49.18 MLD in the future.

Despite the project's importance, progress has been sluggish. Residents and daily commuters have been grappling with dug-up roads, traffic diversions, and dust pollution due to the ongoing works. Many have expressed frustration over the inconvenience caused.

When contacted, a senior TWAD Board official acknowledged the initial delays but assured that the project is now on track. "The work is being carried out in full swing now. Although we faced a few hurdles in the middle, all issues have been sorted out and work is being expedited," the official told TNIE.

Presently, 40% of total project funds have been utilised. With over a year remaining for the targeted completion date, officials are hopeful of meeting the deadline, promising significant improvement in sewage infrastructure for these fast-growing suburbs of the city.