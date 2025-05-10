Woman who dumped 6 kg meth in trash fails to get bail in Tamil Nadu

MADURAI: The vacation bench of the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court on Thursday dismissed the bail petition filed by a woman who was arrested by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) last year for allegedly possessing 6.1 kg of methamphetamine.

The DRI special public prosecutor told the court that the woman, P Monisha Sheela, and her husband Phillomen Prakash were peddling drugs. On March 1, 2024, Prakash was arrested by DRI sleuths at Madurai Railway Station for possessing 31.5 kg methamphetamine. Inquiry, found that Sheela was also in possession of the drug at their house in Chennai, which she had tried to dispose of in garbage bins. Nearly 6.1 kg of methamphetamine allegedly disposed of by her was recovered from a dumpyard, he added.

Citing the frequent calls made by her to her husband and the contraband recovery, he alleged that Sheela conspired with her husband and opposed the granting of bail. But, Sheela denied the allegations. Justice R Sakthivel observed that there was no procedural violation, and since the contraband is of commercial quantity, he refused bail.