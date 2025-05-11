20,000 join CM Stalin’s rally supporting armed forces

CHENNAI: The unity rally led by Chief Minister M K Stalin to display solidarity with the Indian Army, witnessed a considerable turnout with around 20,000 people participating on Saturday evening, according to police sources. The rally was held to honour the bravery and sacrifices of the armed forces, in the midst of escalating tensions between India and the neighbouring Pakistan.
Holding the tricolour, CM Stalin led the rally along with Chief Secretary N Muruganandam, DGP Shankar Jiwal and other officials. TNCC president K Selvaperunthagai, VCK chief Thol Thirumavalavan, MDMK general secretary Vaiko, KMDK leader E R Eswaran, IUML leader K A M Muhamed Abubacker, CPI state secretary R Mutharasan, Deputy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin, ministers Ma Subramanian and P K Sekarbabu, Chennai Mayor R Priya, MPs Kanimozhi Karunanidhi and Dayanidhi Maran, also took part.
The event also witnessed participation from ex-services personnel, NCC cadets, scouts, college students and members of resident welfare associations.
The rally concluded at the War Memorial, where Stalin and other leaders paid floral tributes to portraits of Indian Army martyrs. Later, officials from the armed forces presented Stalin with a framed photo of the national flag bearing the caption, “Tamil Nadu stands with Defence Forces - Solidarity Rally.”
One of the participants, Rengarajan of Nanganallur, told TNIE, “As Indians, we must extend our wholehearted support to the armed forces. The state government’s initiative deserves appreciation. Such rallies should be organised in every district to foster patriotism.”
Former police officer Gandhi Krishnan of Pallavaram added, “Not everyone can serve on the frontlines, but participating in such rallies morally uplifts our soldiers. TN has always stood firmly with the nation during times of conflict since independence.”
Governor R N Ravi, in a post on X, praised the CM’s initiative. “Heartiest thanks CM Stalin for a grand public rally
expressing unequivocal solidarity of the 8 crore people of Tamil Nadu with the Indian Armed Forces.” He further added, “Our nation stands united and resolute alongside our armed forces, reaffirming our unwavering commitment to wipe out all nodes of terror and safeguard our national sovereignty.”
Following the rally, CM M K Stalin, in a social media post on X said, “Tamil Nadu marched in solidarity with the Indian Armed Forces. The ceasefire is a welcome step — may peace endure. Our heartfelt salute to the courage of those who guard our borders.”
To prevent untoward incidents, the Greater Chennai Corporation had made arrangements including 10 medical camps, 200 shade provisions, 71 drinking water points, 50 toilet facilities and 15 ambulances, along the rally’s route. Traffic diversions, barricades and police deployment ensured a smooth and safe procession.