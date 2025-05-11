20,000 join CM Stalin’s rally supporting armed forces

CHENNAI: The unity rally led by Chief Minister M K Stalin to display solidarity with the Indian Army, witnessed a considerable turnout with around 20,000 people participating on Saturday evening, according to police sources. The rally was held to honour the bravery and sacrifices of the armed forces, in the midst of escalating tensions between India and the neighbouring Pakistan.

Holding the tricolour, CM Stalin led the rally along with Chief Secretary N Muruganandam, DGP Shankar Jiwal and other officials. TNCC president K Selvaperunthagai, VCK chief Thol Thirumavalavan, MDMK general secretary Vaiko, KMDK leader E R Eswaran, IUML leader K A M Muhamed Abubacker, CPI state secretary R Mutharasan, Deputy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin, ministers Ma Subramanian and P K Sekarbabu, Chennai Mayor R Priya, MPs Kanimozhi Karunanidhi and Dayanidhi Maran, also took part.

The event also witnessed participation from ex-services personnel, NCC cadets, scouts, college students and members of resident welfare associations.

The rally concluded at the War Memorial, where Stalin and other leaders paid floral tributes to portraits of Indian Army martyrs. Later, officials from the armed forces presented Stalin with a framed photo of the national flag bearing the caption, “Tamil Nadu stands with Defence Forces - Solidarity Rally.”