BCom, BSc remain most popular courses among students across Madurai colleges

MADURAI: Following the announcement of Class 12 board examination results on Thursday, the arts and science colleges in Madurai city have witnessed a surge in students opting for BCom and BSc (Computer Science) programmes, with the two streams continuing to be highly-demanded across the colleges.

TNIE recently spoke with the administrative heads of major higher education institutions about the courses most preferred by students, and guidance for students in undergraduate programmes and colleges.

Corroborating the trend, Thiagarajar College principal D Pandiaraja said the institution has so far received 1,200 applications for B Com and over 1,000 applications for B Sc (CSC) programmes.

He said the college expects nearly a 10% increase in applications received, compared to the previous academic year, during which approximately 10,000 students had applied across all the government-aided and self-financed programmes, including nearly 2,000 for BCom and 1,800 for BSc (CSC).

"Based on students' demands, we have introduced BSc (Computer Science with AI), BSc (Data Science), and BCom (Fintech). So far, we have received 400 applications each for the courses," he said, adding that the demand for BSc (Biotechnology) and BSc (Microbiology) has been on the rise, post-pandemic.