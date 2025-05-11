BCom, BSc remain most popular courses among students across Madurai colleges

MADURAI: Following the announcement of Class 12 board examination results on Thursday, the arts and science colleges in Madurai city have witnessed a surge in students opting for BCom and BSc (Computer Science) programmes, with the two streams continuing to be highly-demanded across the colleges.
TNIE recently spoke with the administrative heads of major higher education institutions about the courses most preferred by students, and guidance for students in undergraduate programmes and colleges.
Corroborating the trend, Thiagarajar College principal D Pandiaraja said the institution has so far received 1,200 applications for B Com and over 1,000 applications for B Sc (CSC) programmes.
He said the college expects nearly a 10% increase in applications received, compared to the previous academic year, during which approximately 10,000 students had applied across all the government-aided and self-financed programmes, including nearly 2,000 for BCom and 1,800 for BSc (CSC).
"Based on students' demands, we have introduced BSc (Computer Science with AI), BSc (Data Science), and BCom (Fintech). So far, we have received 400 applications each for the courses," he said, adding that the demand for BSc (Biotechnology) and BSc (Microbiology) has been on the rise, post-pandemic.
Speaking to TNIE, J Suresh, principal, The Madura College, said the institution has been receiving an average of 250 applications a day, with the last date being May 19. "So far, we have received over 450 applications each for BCom and BSC (CSC) courses, and over 400 for BSc (Computer Science with AI)." Besides, we have received around 200 applications each for conventional BSc courses, he added.
On the selection of institutions and courses, Pandiaraja said that students should take into account, besides the infrastructure and placement records, the NIRF and ARIIA rankings, and the NAAC ratings. Suresh said that students should look for internships and skill training offered, and seminars organised by institutions, as these boost employability. "Legacy of the institution, placement records, and teachers with UGC-prescribed qualification should also be considered," he added.
When asked about the continuing demand for BCom and BSc courses, educationist and retired professor R Murali said, "Earlier, those who completed BCom immediately secured jobs in banks, and were even selected for the position of managers. Though the trend has changed, the belief still continues."
N Prince, a student from Madurai, told TNIE that getting a BSc (Computer Science) degree would help him secure a job at an IT company, and useful to pursue MCA in the future. A Divya, a commerce student, said getting a BCom degree could help pursue a career in chartered accounting and take up bank exams.