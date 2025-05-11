Coimbatore college holding UG admissions for unapproved courses, alleges AUT

COIMBATORE: The Association of University Teachers (AUT) has alleged that an aided college near the city has started the admission process for unaided undergraduate courses without getting approval from Bharathiar University.

The AUT also charged that officers from Bharathiar University are showing laxity in this regard.

AUT Vice-President P Thirunavukkarasu told TNIE that an aided college near Kuniyamuthur has released an admission pamphlet for the next academic year. "On this, it stated that admission is held for undergraduate unaided courses of B.Com, B.Com (CA), B.Sc Computer Science and B.Sc Artificial Intelligence and Data Science," he claimed.

He alleged that they came to know the college had not obtained permission from Bharathiar University for the B.Sc Computer Science and B.Sc Artificial Intelligence and Data Science courses.

He questioned how the college could start admissions for these unapproved courses without approval by mentioning the pamphlet. He also claimed many other colleges follow this wrong practice.

Thirunavukkarasu said students' future will be at stake if colleges admit students to unapproved courses.

He alleged that top officers from Bharathiar University are allowing this violation instead of taking action against colleges.

A teaching staff from the college, who did not wish to be named, told TNIE that the college administration did not conduct admissions for the B.Sc Statistics course in the aided section, citing a lack of teaching staff.