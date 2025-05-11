Death in the woods: 10 years of sorrow and silence for kin of Seshachalam encounter victims

Sitting in the quiet of a small house at Murugapadi Anandhapuram in Tiruvannamalai, Pachaiammal recalls the last conversation she had with her husband, Moorthy G. “He said he would be back in two days. But what returned was his body, with injuries I still can’t forget.”

Their daughter was only a toddler back then. “What answer can I give when she asks about her father? Had he been here, we wouldn’t have ended up like this. Those responsible (for our misery) should be held accountable,” she says.

Thanji Ammal, who lost her husband Munusamy, cycles 20km from Muruganpadi to Renugapuram to cook noon meal at a government school. “People think we were paid well. But none of the promises were kept. If someone could help with my children’s education, it would change everything,” she says.

The ordeals are worse for a bedridden Muthamma (43), widow of victim S Govindasamy from the ST Malayali community. “My father had gone for mason work that day. My mother always said our family wouldn’t be like this if he was alive. That thought ate into her, and she slipped into depression. After three years, she couldn’t move anymore,” says Chidambaram G, their son.

None of the couple’s four children completed school. Today, they work as migrant labourers in Kerala and Karnataka. “The work is dangerous. We climb trees in coffee estates. It is low paying, and people often fall down,” he adds.

The family has been trying to get Muthamma’s job transferred to one of her children, as it could at least help them live together in one place again.

Among the most heart-wrenching stories is that of victim Vellimuthu V, a hearing and speech impaired man from the ST Malayali community. Orphaned young, he was raised by his siblings and relatives. “He used to give us everything he earned. He never let us go hungry,” recollects his brother Ramesh. “Now he’s gone. His loss is irreplaceable.”