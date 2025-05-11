Despite tough job market, IIM-Trichy students get 320 offers; Rs 43 lakh highest pay package

TIRUCHY: The placement season that just concluded for the 2025 batch of the Indian Institute of Management – Tiruchirappalli (IIM-Trichy) saw higher annual salary packages and strong industry participation, even as the competitive job market left some PG students still seeking suitable roles.

The highest salary offered was Rs 43.94 lakh for Post-Graduate Programme in Management (PGPM) students and Rs 33.12 lakh for Post-Graduate Programme in Management – Human Resources (PGPM-HR). The average salaries stood at Rs 19.27 lakh and Rs 17.84 lakh, respectively, according to an official release.

Top recruiters included McKinsey & Company, JP Morgan Chase & Co, Accenture, Godrej, and Shell. Public sector entities like GAIL, CPCL and VOC Port also extended offers.

This year 408 students were eligible for placements, including 355 from the PGPM and 53 from PGPM-HR. The institute secured around 320 offers through both final placements and pre-placement offers.

Director of IIM-Trichy, Dr Pawan Kumar Singh, said, “This season reflected our students’ determination, resilience, and readiness to meet industry expectations.”