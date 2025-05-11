Despite tough job market, IIM-Trichy students get 320 offers; Rs 43 lakh highest pay package

TIRUCHY: The placement season that just concluded for the 2025 batch of the Indian Institute of Management – Tiruchirappalli (IIM-Trichy) saw higher annual salary packages and strong industry participation, even as the competitive job market left some PG students still seeking suitable roles.
The highest salary offered was Rs 43.94 lakh for Post-Graduate Programme in Management (PGPM) students and Rs 33.12 lakh for Post-Graduate Programme in Management – Human Resources (PGPM-HR). The average salaries stood at Rs 19.27 lakh and Rs 17.84 lakh, respectively, according to an official release.
Top recruiters included McKinsey & Company, JP Morgan Chase & Co, Accenture, Godrej, and Shell. Public sector entities like GAIL, CPCL and VOC Port also extended offers.
This year 408 students were eligible for placements, including 355 from the PGPM and 53 from PGPM-HR. The institute secured around 320 offers through both final placements and pre-placement offers.
Director of IIM-Trichy, Dr Pawan Kumar Singh, said, “This season reflected our students’ determination, resilience, and readiness to meet industry expectations.”
While many students celebrated successful outcomes, a portion of the batch either opted out of the placement process or remained unplaced due to more stringent selection criteria.
“I had opted out hoping to get a better opportunity on my own, but the market has become more selective. Many of us who stayed out are still looking for the right fit,” said a PGPM student from the 2025 batch, requesting anonymity.
The release also said summer internship stipends reached up to `3.5 lakh, marking an improvement over previous years.
In comparison, the 2024 season saw 329 job offers, with slightly lower top salaries of Rs 43.69 lakh (PGPM) and Rs 29.86 lakh (PGPM-HR). While this year’s figures reflect improved compensation, there’s a marginal drop in total offers.
Recruiter interest expanded notably, with a 23% rise in pre-placement offers and a 150% increase in participation from sectors such as manufacturing, pharmaceuticals, hospitality, and logistics, the release said.