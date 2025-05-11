Early monsoon, storage in Mettur to boost kuruvai paddy acreage in TN's delta regions

THANJAVUR: The government announcement on the release of River Cauvery water from the Mettur dam on the customary date of June 12 this year and the forecast of early onset of the southwest monsoon have brightened the prospects of kuruvai paddy cultivation acreage in the delta region surpassing last year’s figures, say officials and agriculture experts alike.

Supporting this, farmers too say they have skipped the second iteration of cultivation of crops like black gram and sesame to get ready for kuruvai season. Replying to a calling attention motion in the Tamil Nadu Assembly on April 25, Minister for Water Resources Durai Murugan said water will be released from the Mettur dam on the customary date of June 12 to facilitate irrigation in the delta districts.

The water storage level in the Mettur dam also indicates to this. The water level in the reservoir stood at 108.30 feet (76 TMC) on Thursday evening as compared to 51.81 feet (19 TMC) on the same day last year. Last year, the low storage level led to the dam shutters being opened only on July 28, which is 47 days after the customary date.

Due to the delayed opening, most farmers in tail-end areas, particularly in Nagapattinam district, could not take up kuruvai cultivation last year. With the river water set to be released as per schedule this year, the area under cultivation is only expected to increase substantially in the upcoming kuruvai season.