JIPMER to conduct regional component of ICMR survey on assistive tech

PUDUCHERRY: The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has launched a nationwide survey titled “Assessment of Unmet Needs and Access to Assistive Technologies among the General Population through Digital rATA Tool – A Cross-Sectional Study in India.”

Among the 25 designated sites across the country, Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER), Puducherry, has been selected to carry out the regional component of the study.

The Puducherry leg of the survey is being spearheaded by Dr Venkatachalam J, Additional Professor in the Department of Preventive and Social Medicine (P&SM), in collaboration with the Department of Health and Family Welfare Services (DHFWS), Government of Puducherry.

To ensure smooth implementation of the study, the ICMR team and the site’s Principal Investigator recently met with Dr V Ravichandran, Director of DHFWS. Emphasising the critical role of community healthcare workers, Dr Ravichandran said.

“The support of ASHA workers and Auxiliary Nurse Midwives (ANMs) from local Primary Health Centres is essential for reaching the target population and facilitating accurate data collection. I urge the residents of Puducherry to actively take part in the survey, which will help shape future public health strategies and improve access to assistive technologies.”

The survey will employ the digital Rapid Assistive Technology Assessment (rATA) tool and will cover 21 wards in the Ozhukarai Municipality. A team of trained field researchers will conduct door-to-door visits to gather data from residents.

The findings are expected to offer critical insights to guide evidence-based policymaking aimed at expanding access to assistive technologies and improving the quality of life for individuals with unmet health needs.