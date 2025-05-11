Kin worried about fate of 500 TN fishers off Gujarat coast

KANNIYAKUMARI: Families of around 500 Tamil Nadu fishers, mosty from Kanniyakumari, who are involved in fishing off Gujarat coast, are concerned about their safety amidst the ongoing tensions between India and Pakistan. However, they sighed a sense of relief after hearing the news of ceasefire between both the countries.

Fishers and mechanised boat union in Thoothoor in Kanniyakumari district said more than 300 mechanised boats from Thoothoor area are involved in fishing off Gujarat coast without the knowledge of the ongoing war as only some boats have satellite phones.

St Thomas Boat Union Secretary S Bibin told TNIE that after Easter on April 20, the mechanised boats from Thoothoor had ventured into deep sea fishing from Thengapattanam fishing harbour.

A fisherman functionary of Thengapattanam fishing harbour, S Antony Pitchai said that more than 300 mechanised boats from the Thoothoor area had been fishing at Maharashtra and Gujarat coast near the border.

