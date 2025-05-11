Madurai Chithirai festival: Procession of Kallalagar from the hills begins

MADURAI: As part of the Chithirai festival, the procession of Kallalagar started from the Alagar hills on Saturday evening. In view of this, the city corporation has taken a series of steps along the procession route.

The procession of the deity, after visiting hundreds of mandagapadis along the way, is expected to enter River Vaigai on May 12. Madurai corporation commissioner Chitra Vijayan said that 52 temporary potable water tanks and nine temporary toilets have been set up along the procession route.

As around 50 tonnes of additional waste is expected to be generated, 27 special vehicles and 431 sanitation workers have been deputed. About 300 garbage bins have also been placed along the route, she added.