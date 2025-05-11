Model school pupils go beyond 100 per cent pass, ace entrance exams in Tamil Nadu

THOOTHUKUDI: In what is an episode of double delight for the first-ever batch passing out from the district’s lone Government Model School, the 74 students of Class 12 have not only achieved 100% pass percentage but 26 of them have also so far gone on to crack the entrance exams of some of the premier educational institutions in the country..

Collector K Elambahavath on Saturday visited the school functioning out of the Infant Jesus Engineering College at Vallanadu and congratulated the children and faculty members for the outstanding performance.

The primary aim of the model school to guide those talented students in government schools, and who hail from families with a modest background, to the premier institutions of the country is evidently being witnessed, he said.

Currently, four students of the model school cleared JEE (Joint Entrance Examination); five the exam to Indian Institute of Tourism and Travel Management; one, CLAT; two students cleared the test by Azim Premji University while four qualified for NATA. Two students have been shortlisted to the National Institute of Fashion Technology. Student Abivarshini has qualified for UCEED (undergraduate common entrance examination for design) attached to the Indian Institute of Technology, Mumbai, NIFT and APU.