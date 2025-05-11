Model school pupils go beyond 100 per cent pass, ace entrance exams in Tamil Nadu

THOOTHUKUDI: In what is an episode of double delight for the first-ever batch passing out from the district’s lone Government Model School, the 74 students of Class 12 have not only achieved 100% pass percentage but 26 of them have also so far gone on to crack the entrance exams of some of the premier educational institutions in the country..
Collector K Elambahavath on Saturday visited the school functioning out of the Infant Jesus Engineering College at Vallanadu and congratulated the children and faculty members for the outstanding performance.
The primary aim of the model school to guide those talented students in government schools, and who hail from families with a modest background, to the premier institutions of the country is evidently being witnessed, he said.
Currently, four students of the model school cleared JEE (Joint Entrance Examination); five the exam to Indian Institute of Tourism and Travel Management; one, CLAT; two students cleared the test by Azim Premji University while four qualified for NATA. Two students have been shortlisted to the National Institute of Fashion Technology. Student Abivarshini has qualified for UCEED (undergraduate common entrance examination for design) attached to the Indian Institute of Technology, Mumbai, NIFT and APU.
A Balamurugan, chosen from the Chekkarakudi government high school, cleared the JEE exams.
After the death of his father when he was 11, Balamurugan’s mother Valliyammal (50) raised him up by working as a maid at a private school.
“My ambition is to clear the UPSC and become an IAS officer,” he told the collector.
JE Srithar, who has secured a BSc Physics (Hons) seat at Azim Premji University, Bengaluru, said his father, who is a tailor, was initially resistant to enroll him in the model school.
Dairy farmer Nagarajan of Nalattinpudur and father of N Vinitha, who cleared CLAT, said his daughter could not have dreamt of entering a premier law institution without the model school.
P Christial of Kovilpatti who got into IITTM, said that her father stitches gunny bags.
Headmaster S Gajendra Babu said that the students are continuing their preparations so that they can choose the best option to define their future.
The achievements of the model school students are an inspiration for others, Collector Elambahavath said.