Need collective resolve to back forces: Tamil Nadu Governor

CHENNAI: Governor RN Ravi on Saturday called for national unity and collective resolve to support the armed forces during an all-faith meeting held at the Bharathiyar Mandapam in Raj Bhavan. The event was attended by Environment Minister Thangam Thenarasu on behalf of the state government and leaders of various faiths.

In his address, Ravi strongly condemned Pakistan’s continued acts of aggression and terrorism, referring to it as a “rogue, terrorist state.” He said India had shown restraint for years despite repeated terror attacks, but after the killing of 26 innocent tourists - including 25 Indians and one Nepali - in Pahalgam, India was compelled to respond. “When they attacked in Pahalgam, we responded with strong actions. There has to be a price to pay for such acts,” he asserted.

The governor warned that although a ceasefire was announced, it has not altered the ground reality. “We are dealing with an unreliable adversary whose intent is to destabilise our country through misinformation and internal discord,” he said.

The meeting was also attended by the Prince of Arcot, Nawab Mohammed Abdul Ali.