Private school bus inspection ahead of reopening in TN's Krishnagiri

KRISHNAGIRI: Krishnagiri Collector C Dinesh Kumar inspected safety measures in private school buses at Government Arts College for Men premises at Kattinayanapalli on Saturday.

According to officials, as part of the annual school vehicle inspection, out of 1,029 buses and vehicles of 48 private schools under the Krishnagiri Regional Transport Office limits, 893 buses and vehicles owned by 105 schools under the Hosur Regional Transport Office were inspected by the collector.

He urged school authorities to maintain the vehicles with fitness certificates and fire extinguishers, install panic buttons, keep license and insurance of the vehicle, display emergency contact numbers, ensure emergency exits are in working condition and drive within the speed limit.

"Incase of any issues in the vehicles, it should be immediately informed to the school management and rectified. If the management failed to do so, it can be informed to the concerned RTO limit officer. The license of drivers will be cancelled and legal action can be initiated if the driver was found driving after consuming any banned tobacco products or liquor," Dinesh Kumar said.

Following this, fire and rescue services team demonstrated how to put off fires inside the bus. The '108' ambulance team demonstrated how to save children and administer first aid after an accident.

Hosur Regional Transport Officer P Prabahar told TNIE, "Out of 1,922 buses and vehicles, 421 buses were inspected on Saturday and the remaining will be inspected within a week. During inspection, minor negligence like dysfunctional CCTVs and emergency doors, poor tyre maintenance and other issues were found in 58 vehicles and they were asked to rectify the issue before school reopening."

School education department and revenue department officials were also present during the inspection.