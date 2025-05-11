Security in Tiruvannamalai ramped up for Girivalam from May 11-13

TIRUVANNAMALAI: With lakhs of devotees expected to converge on Tiruvannamalai for the Chitra Pournami Girivalam from May 11 to 13, the district administration has rolled out an elaborate plan to ensure a safe and spiritually fulfilling experience.
To accommodate the heavy footfall, 20 temporary bus stands and 73 car parking zones have been established along key approach roads, including Vellore, Avalurpet, Tindivanam, and Chengam. Shuttle services—both free and paid—will ferry pilgrims from these locations to the temple town.
Vehicular movement will be restricted to streamline traffic. Light motor vehicles from outside Tiruvannamalai will be allowed entry only until 2.00 pm on May 11, while vehicles of local residents will be permitted until 5.00 pm the same day. Normal traffic will resume at 6.00 am on May 13. Roadside parking has been strictly prohibited; violators will face fines and legal action.
To aid pilgrims, the district police have launched a WhatsApp helpline (9363622330) offering Google Map links to designated parking facilities. “May I Help You” booths have been set up at key junctions and within the town to assist visitors.
Specific safety measures have been issued for those undertaking the Girivalam. The administration has banned unauthorised annadhanam, street vending, and the lighting of lamps directly on the pathway. Devotees have been advised to use approved copper lamp holders and refrain from leaving footwear near temple gopurams.
The authorities have warned of stern action against individuals attempting to exploit pilgrims under the guise of offering blessings or collecting donations. Loud music, cooking on gas stoves, and any form of open-fire activity along the route are prohibited. Cattle owners have been instructed to keep animals off the path.
Medical camps have been stationed along the Girivalam circuit, and devotees have been urged to promptly report any emergency or suspicious activity to the nearest police booth or the Chitra Pournami control room (9159616263).
Officials have appealed to the public to extend full cooperation to ensure a peaceful and devotional observance of the festival.