Security in Tiruvannamalai ramped up for Girivalam from May 11-13

TIRUVANNAMALAI: With lakhs of devotees expected to converge on Tiruvannamalai for the Chitra Pournami Girivalam from May 11 to 13, the district administration has rolled out an elaborate plan to ensure a safe and spiritually fulfilling experience.

To accommodate the heavy footfall, 20 temporary bus stands and 73 car parking zones have been established along key approach roads, including Vellore, Avalurpet, Tindivanam, and Chengam. Shuttle services—both free and paid—will ferry pilgrims from these locations to the temple town.

Vehicular movement will be restricted to streamline traffic. Light motor vehicles from outside Tiruvannamalai will be allowed entry only until 2.00 pm on May 11, while vehicles of local residents will be permitted until 5.00 pm the same day. Normal traffic will resume at 6.00 am on May 13. Roadside parking has been strictly prohibited; violators will face fines and legal action.

To aid pilgrims, the district police have launched a WhatsApp helpline (9363622330) offering Google Map links to designated parking facilities. “May I Help You” booths have been set up at key junctions and within the town to assist visitors.